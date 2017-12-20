KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan lawmakers have passed contentious legislation that could allow one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders to rule until 2031.
The bill passed late Wednesday removes a measure in the constitution that prevented anyone over 75 from holding the presidency.
President Yoweri Museveni, a U.S. ally who took power by force in 1986, is 73 and would have been ineligible to run again in 2021.
The new law imposes a two-term limit on the presidency, starting in 2021. That measure had been jettisoned in 2005.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
Museveni is the latest in a number of African leaders who have tried to prolong their presidencies by changing the constitution or other means.
Opposition lawmakers put up a spirited effort to prevent the bill from becoming law but the ruling party has a majority in Parliament.