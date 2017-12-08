KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The World Health Organization says Uganda has successfully controlled a deadly outbreak of Marburg hemorrhagic fever, an infectious disease related to Ebola.

The U.N. agency said Friday that three people died during the outbreak in eastern Uganda near the Kenya border. It says Ugandan health workers followed up with 316 close contacts of the victims in Uganda and Kenya to ensure that they had not contracted the disease.

Ugandan officials announced the Marburg outbreak on Oct. 19.

There is no drug or vaccine for Marburg, which belongs to the same family as Ebola.

The East African nation has faced outbreaks of hemorrhagic fevers in the past, including an Ebola outbreak in 2000 that killed more than 200 people.