GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When University of Florida’s president said on April Fool’s Day that people cited for parking violations on campus over the past year could get amnesty by donating food, many thought it was a prank.
But on Friday, nearly 2,000 people learned it wasn’t.
UF President W. Kent Fuchs said on Twitter that nearly 2,000 citations had been exchanged for 9,455 food donations.
The food — peanut butter, canned peaches and other canned items — will fill the shelves of the school’s Field and Fork Pantry.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Female lion with a mane has died at Oklahoma City Zoo
- US targets Russians with ties to Trump aides
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- TV reporter prompts 911 call of 'crazy lady' talking to self WATCH