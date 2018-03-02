ISLA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says nine college students with drug overdose symptoms were sent to hospitals.
The incident unfolded Thursday night in Isla Vista adjacent to the University of California, Santa Barbara.
A Sheriff’s Office statement says deputies, UCSB police officers, firefighters and paramedics were summoned to a residence on a report of an unconscious male.
That person was found lying in the backseat of a vehicle and housemates said he had ingested alcohol and Oxycontin.
After that student was taken to a hospital, deputies found another who wasn’t breathing. A deputy equipped with Narcan gave him a dose of the anti-opioid spray and he resumed breathing. Seven other students in a gathering were also transported.
Eight have been released and the ninth was expected to be released.