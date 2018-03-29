FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut says it has recovered more than $50,000 it paid to a slain researcher while it believed he was working from home.

Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi was a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. The 84-year-old’s body was discovered in February wrapped in plastic inside the house he shared with his wife.

The school said Thursday that Linda Kosuda Bigazzi, who has been charged with murder, has returned the money paid to her husband between Aug. 4, 2017 and Jan. 18, 2018.

The date of the doctor’s death has not been released.

The school says UConn President Susan Herbst has been given an accounting of every full-time faculty member at UConn Health that includes where they are working, what they are doing, and when they were last contacted.