HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A University of Connecticut medical school official has been disciplined in the case of a professor who continued to receive payment for months after he was slain.

An internal UConn investigation found that Melinda Sanders had no contact over several months with professor Pierluigi Bigazzi, whose body was found on Feb. 5. His wife has been charged with killing the 84-year-old man and investigators say his body could have been inside their Burlington house for eight months.

Sanders has been stripped of her role as leader of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.

UConn President Susan Herbst said the distress over the case is compounded by the “irresponsible manner” in which the department chair acted.

Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.