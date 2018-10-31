STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees has approved a $45 million plan to build a hockey rink on campus.

The rink, to be built adjacent to the current one, would seat 2,500 people, with the ability to expand to 3,500 seats. It is scheduled to open in 2021.

The school’s conference, Hockey East, had earlier agreed to waive its requirement that the school build a 4,000-seat rink. UConn plans to keep its current 2,000-seat rink for general student and community use.

The rink is to be funded through a combination of reserve money, profit from recent property sales and $22.5 million in tax-exempt bonding from the developer, with UConn paying an annual fee in repayment.

UConn says most of its hockey games will still be played at the XL Center in Hartford.