ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida will be getting a new president for the first time in 26 years.

The state Board of Governors approved Thursday the promotion of Provost Dale Whittaker. He will replace John Hitt, who is retiring June 30.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the board approved Whittaker’s appointment unanimously. The 56-year-old academic has been provost since 2014 after being vice provost at Purdue University in Indiana.

As president, Whittaker will be paid $506,000 annually, receive an $800 per month car allowance and will be eligible for bonuses based on graduation and retention rates and donations.

UCF is one of the nation’s largest schools, with 66,000 students.