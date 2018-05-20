ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A nonprofit that builds prosthetic arms made by 3-D printing for children at the University of Central Florida is collaborating with an Oregon medical school to conduct clinical trials on the arms.
Limitless Solutions announced this week it would team up with researchers at the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland to launch clinical trials. The trials could lead to approval by the Food and Drug Administration, which would allow the prosthetic arms to be covered by insurance.
Traditional prosthetics can typically exceed $100,000. The 3-D printing prosthetic arms have a hardware cost of less than $1,000.
The trial will recruit 20 children ages 6 to 17.
The collaborators hope to establish a model by which 3-D printing can provide custom-designed prosthetics for children who need them.