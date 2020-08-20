A raging and unpredictable complex of wildfires forced authorities Thursday to order the evacuation of UC Santa Cruz, one of the few times a top California learning institution has been forced to flee from flames.

State and local authorities ordered the campus to evacuate late in the day after previously warning that evacuations might be necessary.

Scotts Valley, a hub of Santa Cruz County’s tech industry, was also ordered to evacuate, with some residents heading down to the Santa Cruz boardwalk, a refuge from the blazes.

“All on-campus residents must evacuate now and be prepared to not return for at least two weeks,” UC Santa Cruz said in a tweet. “The evacuation center for UCSC is in Coconut Grove at the Boardwalk.”

The mascot of UC Santa Cruz is the Banana Slug, a creature that thrives in cool, wet forests. Santa Cruz has been anything but lately, and the flames from the CZU Lightning Complex fire threaten to overwhelm a UC campus and possibly push down into Santa Cruz, a city of 64,000.

More than 18,000 students are enrolled at UC Santa Cruz, although it is unclear how many were physically on campus or in Santa Cruz before the evacuation order. The university is working with local hotels to find rooms for students forced to flee.

The CZU Lightning Complex fire has spread to 48,000 acres, destroyed dozens of structures and forced the evacuations of tens of thousands. It has destroyed historic structures in Big Basin Redwoods State Park and is jumping across rugged terrain amid a pandemic and multiple fires in Northern California that have challenged fire crews in the region.

As of late Thursday, more than 492,000 acres have burned in Northern and Central California — the equivalent of 762 square miles, more than the land area of the city of Los Angeles. At least 134 structures have been destroyed.

