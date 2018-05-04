SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California medical center officials say they are rescheduling hundreds of surgeries and appointments for cancer patients as they prepare for a three-day strike by UC workers planned for next week.

The strike starting Monday was called by AFSCME Local 3299, which represents thousands of service workers, such as custodians, security guards and food service workers at UC campuses.

The union says thousands of professional and technical employees will strike in sympathy, potentially including medical assistants, radiology and other technicians.

In anticipation of the walkouts, UC San Francisco spokeswoman Elizabeth Fernandez said Friday that UCSF Medical Center has rescheduled 300 surgeries and appointments for 800 cancer patients.

The union is seeking higher wages for UC workers and urging the 10-campus system to address pay inequalities.