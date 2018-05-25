BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California, Berkeley officials are asking for help naming three fluffy peregrine falcon chicks that hatched last month in the upper reaches of the Campanile bell tower on campus.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a woman named Bunny suggested by Twitter naming the two males and one female Fluffy, Cottonball and Marshmallow.

But grown peregrines are deadly and the chicks might outgrow those names.

Other suggestions include Rosencrantz, Guildenstern and Ophelia for Shakespeare fans, and Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent and Diana Powers for superhero fans.

The public can weigh in by Twitter or Facebook .

Glenn Stewart, a researcher with the UC Santa Cruz Predatory Bird Research Group, says peregrine falcons are the fastest animals in the world, reaching speeds of up to 300 miles an hour.

