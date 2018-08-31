Share story

By
The Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Starting next week, Eugene and Springfield residents will be able to order to an Uber ride from the convenience of their smartphones.

The Register-Guard reports Uber announced Thursday that it is returning to the area on Sept. 6 after a three-year absence in the area.

Eugene is currently the largest city in the state without ride-hailing services.

Uber submitted its application for an operating license to Eugene city officials before its announcement.

Uber spokesman Nathan Hambley says the company expects the city will approve the license.

Uber suspended operations in the area in 2015 after the city imposed stricter rules on ride-hailing services.

The city has since relaxed its rules.

It unclear what the rates for rides in Eugene and Springfield will be.

The Associated Press