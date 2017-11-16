GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a ride-sharing company will begin providing service to an airport in Mississippi.

News outlets report that the Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority approved an agreement that will allow Uber to begin providing service Thursday.

Customers will be able to request a ride through the service’s mobile app. The pick-up location will be in the ground transportation lane in the front of the airport terminal.

The airport’s director of marketing, Teckie Hinkebein, says travelers are seeking more ground transportation options in southern Mississippi. She says Uber is among a growing list of amenities that enhance the ease of flying out of the airport.

Ride-hailing service, Lyft, started operating at the airport in June.