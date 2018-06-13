Share story

By
The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An Uber driver has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for of raping a woman he drove home from a concert in Florida.

News outlets report that 58-year-old Gary Kitchings was sentenced Wednesday in Palm Beach County. He was convicted in March of thee sexual battery counts and two other felony charges.

Kitchings is a former foster care provider who drove part-time for the ride-sharing service. He took the 38-year-old woman from SunFest in West Palm Beach to her Jupiter condo last May.

Prosecutors say Kitchings told the passenger he had a gun and forced her to submit to sex acts inside his car and in her home.

Defense attorneys contended the sex was consensual, and Kitchings testified that he was only guilty of cheating on his wife.

