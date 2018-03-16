JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — An Uber driver and then-“house parent” at a group foster home has been convicted of raping a woman he drove home from a concert in Florida.

News outlets report a six-person jury deliberated for nine hours Thursday before finding 58-year-old Gary Kitchings guilty of burglary, false imprisonment and three sexual battery charges. He was acquitted of one count concerning an alleged sex act in his car.

Prosecutors said Kitchings told the 38-year-old passenger he had a gun and forced her to submit to sex acts inside his car and in her home after driving her home in May.

Defense attorneys contended the sex was consensual, and Kitchings testified that he was only guilty of cheating on his wife.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 18.