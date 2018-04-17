PORTLAND — Ride-hailing service Uber has apologized to Portland, acknowledging “missteps” since Uber began operating in the city in December 2014.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the company on Monday posted the text of a letter it sent to the Portland City Council.

Uber didn’t identify the missteps, but their launch came without approval from city officials.

Uber then agreed to suspend operations for a few months while the city drafted new rules for a sanctioned launch.

Over two years later, the city learned from a New York Times reporter that Uber had used software to identify and avoid regulators trying to catch Uber drivers while the service was operating illegally.

Recently, the city fined Uber $3.5 million after the company failed to disclose a security breach that affected more than 1,000 drivers in Oregon and tens of millions of accounts worldwide. Uber has disputed the fine.

