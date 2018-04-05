LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan attorney general candidate Pat Miles has scooped up an endorsement from the UAW.
The Detroit-based union announced its support Thursday for Miles, a former U.S. Attorney from Grand Rapids who is running in the state’s Democratic primary.
The endorsement comes two days after Miles lobbed a campaign finance complaint against opponent Dana Nessel and 10 days before thousands of Michigan Democratic Party delegates convene in Detroit for an April 15 vote for the party’s preferred nominee.
The winner likely will be officially nominated at an August convention before facing a Republican in November’s general election.
Nessel is a former assistant prosecutor in Wayne County. She fired back Thursday by touting her own union endorsements from the Michigan Education Association, the Utility Workers Union, and Iron Workers — Local 25.