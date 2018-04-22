DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates again has accused Qatari military fighter jets of coming dangerously close to an Emirati commercial airliner landing in Bahrain. Qatar did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said the alleged incident happened Sunday morning with a flight carrying 86 passengers.
The UAE alleged that “Qatari fighter jets flew very close to the Emirati aircraft, less than 700 feet (210 meters), leaving just a few seconds to the captain to maneuver.”
The Dubai-based newspaper Gulf News identified the affected flight as Emirates flight No. EK837. Emirates declined to comment.
This marks just the latest allegations between Qatar and the UAE over their flights and airspace being harassed by the other since a diplomatic crisis between them began in June.