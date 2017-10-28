GARDENDALE, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham will build a $33.9 million freestanding emergency department and medical office next month.

Al.com reports that UAB will break ground on Nov. 2 in Gardendale. The medical center says the facility will be on 6.2 acres (2 hectares) and will give residents access to essential medical services.

Gov. Kay Ivey and city officials are expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

The emergency department will have 26,700 square feet (2,480.5 square meters) of space and an FAA-compliant heliport, advanced MRI/CT/X-ray imaging, 12 exam rooms, a bariatric lift, laboratory services, and a pharmacy. It will be capable of performing trauma care and will have facilities for isolation and decontamination.

The 38,400-square-foot (3,567 square meters), two-story medical office building will offer a variety of services from primary care, cardiology and neurology.