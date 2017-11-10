FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Tuition hikes have been approved for University of Alaska campuses.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the UA Board of Regents on Thursday approved a 5 percent tuition increase at the main campuses in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau for two academic years starting next fall.
The board also approved a 10 percent increase for Kodiak College and Prince William Sound College to begin next fall and a 9.5 percent hike for those colleges for the academic year 2020.
UA President Jim Johnsen says the larger increases are aimed at bringing the community campuses up to the same tuition rate.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
Regents approved a 25 percent tuition discount for occupational certificates and endorsements.
Regent Dale Anderson voted for the increases, saying that no additional cuts could be made without devastating the university.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com