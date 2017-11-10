FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Tuition hikes have been approved for University of Alaska campuses.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the UA Board of Regents on Thursday approved a 5 percent tuition increase at the main campuses in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau for two academic years starting next fall.

The board also approved a 10 percent increase for Kodiak College and Prince William Sound College to begin next fall and a 9.5 percent hike for those colleges for the academic year 2020.

UA President Jim Johnsen says the larger increases are aimed at bringing the community campuses up to the same tuition rate.

Regents approved a 25 percent tuition discount for occupational certificates and endorsements.

Regent Dale Anderson voted for the increases, saying that no additional cuts could be made without devastating the university.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com