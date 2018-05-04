LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has suspended its cardiac surgery program while it recruits another physician.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that officials informed staff of the suspension on Wednesday, citing inadequate surgery coverage after a lead surgeon retired.

Drs. Christopher Westfall and Richard Turnage say the “decision was made in the interest of safety for our patients.” They note that there haven’t been any safety concerns or events.

UAMS spokesman Leslie Taylor says that the Baptist Health Medical Center and Arkansas Heart Hospital have agreed to take UAMS patients needing cardiac surgery. She says the medical school has also reached out to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center for assistance.

Taylor says the suspension won’t affect the hospital’s trauma program, which has 24/7 surgeons.

