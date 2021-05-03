WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he will raise the cap on refugees who can be admitted the United States to 62,500, a move that follows months of wavering and blowback from human rights advocates and fellow Democrats.

“Today, I am revising the United States’ annual refugee admissions cap to 62,500 for this fiscal year,” Biden said in a written statement. “This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees.”

He added, “The new admissions cap will also reinforce efforts that are already underway to expand the United States’ capacity to admit refugees, so that we can reach the goal of 125,000 refugee admissions that I intend to set for the coming fiscal year.”

Biden’s announcement comes several weeks after the White House announced in mid-April that the president was leaving the cap where Trump set it. That decision prompted a furious uproar and was followed hours later by a subsequent White House announcement that Biden intended to raise the cap.

The Biden administration said in February that it was looking to raise the cap for this fiscal year to 62,500. The next fiscal year starts in October.