MOSUL, Iraq — Iraq’s interior minister, Qasim al-Araji, has a troubled history with the United States. He was detained twice by the Americans at the notorious Camp Bucca prison during the Iraq war and held for 23 months, accused of smuggling Iranian-made bombs that had become effective killers of U.S. troops.

As a former commander of an Iranian-backed militia, his loyalties are open to question. But when he met with the U.S. ambassador last year, he had a surprising message: He and other former Shiite militants wanted the Americans to stay. Iraq needed their help, he said, to stabilize the country and combat the threat of the militant Sunni Islamic State (ISIS) group.

He even jokingly praised the superiority of U.S. jails over Iraqi ones. “You have some things to teach us,” he told the U.S. ambassador, Douglas Silliman.

The request represented a monumental switch for some of Iraq’s most influential Shiite leaders and an opportunity for the United States to achieve its elusive security goals in the region, albeit with some unlikely partners.

But the evolving alliance means that the U.S. military is taking a risk: training, sharing intelligence and planning missions with former members of Iranian-backed militias that once fought and killed Americans.

Several former militia commanders have risen to high political positions. Now, a coalition of them is expected to be among the biggest winners in parliamentary elections Saturday, giving them even more prominent roles in the new government and possibly determining the future of the U.S. presence in Iraq.

The United States has expanded secretive military ventures and counterterrorism missions in remote parts of the world, but in Iraq, it is taking a different tack. In Iraq, the United States is reducing its troop presence and gambling that common interests with former adversaries will help prevent an ISIS resurgence. The bet seemed to pay off with the announcement this week that a joint Iraqi-American intelligence sting captured five senior ISIS leaders.

And as President Donald Trump pursues a confrontational approach with Iran, the U.S. military hopes to use its evolving Iraqi partnerships to peel away Shiite factions from Iran’s orbit and chip away at Iran’s influence in Iraq and the region.

“This is a time when Iraqi patriots can build their nation,” said Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, commander of the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS forces in Iraq and Syria. “There is an opportunity here. We will do all we can to give them all the help they need and want.”

Last year, Congress appropriated $3.6 billion to train and equip Iraqi security forces, with a priority on units under al-Araji’s Interior Ministry. They include border guards monitoring the long Syria-Iraq frontier, where U.S. and Iraqi commanders fear that ISIS remnants could regroup and that Iran sees as part of its corridor to move fighters and weapons to Syria and Lebanon. The funds also equip the Iraqi SWAT teams responsible for arresting and detaining terrorism suspects and train a national police force in charge of daily security.

It was ISIS fighters’ conquest of a third of Iraqi territory in 2014 that first brought together once-rival Iraqi militias and security forces with a U.S.-led military coalition in a united effort to defeat a common enemy. The United States wanted to prevent ISIS from building a caliphate in Iraq and Syria, and the Shiite militias saw the Sunni extremist group as a sectarian threat.

After Iraq’s regular armed forces crumbled in the face of the ISIS blitz, a coalition of Iranian-financed Shiite militias took up front-line positions against the extremists. The militias never worked directly with the Americans, but a joint command helped coordinate their efforts to defeat the ISIS forces.

Now, some of the most influential militia leaders are working directly with the Americans and pressing for a continued U.S. military presence.

For some of these former militants, America’s display of superior equipment and skills side by side with them in battle brought a newfound respect. Others say they had an ideological reckoning, a realization that years of sectarianism and interference from Iraq’s neighbors had made their nation vulnerable to invasion. Partnering with the world’s superpower, they said, was the best way to bring Iraq back up from its knees.

“We all made mistakes in the past, the Americans, as well as us,” said Hadi al-Ameri, the leader of the Badr Organization, the largest of the Shiite militias that helped battle ISIS and the leader of the electoral alliance of former militia members, known as Fatah. “Now, we need their help. We can’t let our country become a playground for other powers and their agendas.”

The vote Saturday could determine whether the U.S. military stays in Iraq.

Most polls show that the front-runners are the current prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, the closest U.S. ally in Iraq, and al-Ameri, whose electoral list includes the interior minister, al-Araji. If either of them leads the new government, the military partnership is likely to continue.

However, Iraqi political analysts say the previous prime minister, Nouri al-Maliki, who demanded the withdrawal of U.S. forces in 2011 and still has close ties to Iran, could play spoiler. They believe he has a good chance of being included in a new coalition government, giving Iran a way to foil growing U.S. influence.

This year, the U.S.-led coalition has trained six brigades of Iraqi border units, about a quarter of the estimated force required to seal the largely barren, desert frontier with Syria, as well as six brigades of federal police and a special Baghdad-based police force.

The tightknit nature of the partnership is on display in several of Iraq’s security hot spots.

In Mosul, once the largest city in ISIS’ so-called caliphate, Iraqi counterterrorism police receive intelligence from U.S. Special Forces deployed at the regional Iraqi command headquarters there and allow the Americans access to ISIS detainees. On the dusty Syrian border, U.S. and coalition forces provide air surveillance for the border guards newly equipped with U.S. communications and tactical gear. And on Iraqi bases outside Baghdad, coalition teams from Italy, Canada, Denmark and France are training law-enforcement units.

But the partnership means the United States is working with some Iraqis who previously received financing, training and arms from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Critics: “It’s crazy”

Critics say it’s giving the fox the keys to the henhouse.

“It’s crazy,” Michael Pregent, a retired military-intelligence officer in Iraq who now works at the Hudson Institute, a policy-research organization. “Americans are sitting with a lieutenant of Qasem Soleimani,” the leader of the Revolutionary Guards, “giving him direct access to American intelligence, weapons and equipment.”

Indeed, al-Ameri, the leader of the political alliance of former militia members and a possible next Iraqi prime minister, has a long history of ties to Iran. When Gen. David Petraeus commanded U.S. forces in Iraq during the so-called surge of 2007, and Iranian-armed Shiite militias were killing U.S. forces, he used al-Ameri as a liaison to Soleimani.

But many current and retired U.S. officials who served in Iraq acknowledge that while there is a risk, you work with the partners you have.

“It’s like trying to do business or build relationships in Vietnam without dealing with the former Viet Cong,” said Douglas Ollivant, a retired Army officer and National Security Council adviser for Iraq under two White House administrations. “At some point, America needs to work with men who previously were on the other side.”

As a safeguard, Iraqi officials have accepted a key requirement for the coalition training: U.S. vetting of each training candidate. Military commanders say this security check, which can take up to two months, is meant to root out former Shiite militia members involved in extreme violence against U.S. forces or suspected of human-rights abuses and other crimes.

Al-Araji said he did not consider this vetting an infringement on Iraq’s sovereignty but part of the process of building a stronger nation. People rejected for training know it is a black mark that will sideline their careers, he said in an interview this month at his Baghdad office. “We have zero tolerance for people who have the wrong attitudes.”

Training has been approved through 2018. U.S. and Iraqi commanders agree it is vital for the missions to continue through at least 2020, but further plans have been frozen until after the election.