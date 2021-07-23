KABUL, Afghanistan — U.S. military aircraft struck a number of Taliban positions this week in support of faltering Afghan government forces, in one of the first significant American reactions to the insurgents’ blistering advance across Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdraw.

At least one of the strikes was against Taliban positions in the key southern city of Kandahar, slowing an advance that threatened to take over the city. Others were in the neighboring province of Helmand, according to a strongly worded Taliban statement.

The Taliban’s harsh language — it called the strikes “disobedience” to last year’s withdrawal agreement with the Americans, and it warned of unspecified “consequences” — was an indication that the airstrikes had an impact on the insurgent group.

The scale and pace of the Taliban advance has provoked alarm among top U.S. military and civilian officials in recent days. The Taliban now threaten most of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and even Kabul, the national capital. The group has overrun more than half of the country’s 400-odd districts, in many cases seizing them without a fight, since it began its offensive in earnest in May.

This week’s airstrikes, which took place Wednesday and Thursday, appear to be an indication of that U.S. concern and of lingering U.S. involvement in the country despite a nearly completed pullout of U.S. forces after almost 20 years of war. The United States and other major powers are pushing for a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but the Taliban believe they are winning the war, leaving little incentive to negotiate.

Pentagon officials confirmed the recent U.S. strikes but were tight-lipped about specifics. They have been similarly ambiguous for weeks about the scale and scope of continued U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan’s war, though they indicated earlier this month that it could continue at least until the withdrawal was completed at the end of August.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said this week that U.S. forces had equipped a base in Qatar “to be able to conduct over-the-horizon strikes” in Afghanistan.

As the U.S. pullout accelerated and Bagram Airfield was handed over to the Afghans, U.S. officials suggested that U.S. air power would be employed against the Taliban in limited circumstances, at least through Aug. 31.

