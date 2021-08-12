The Biden administration will temporarily send thousands of additional military personnel to Afghanistan to provide security as the United States airlifts American civilians from the U.S. Embassy there, the State Department said Thursday.

The departures take place as the Taliban continues a dramatic advance, seizing major cities across the country and moving to isolate Kabul, the Afghan capital.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the new military deployment, which comes just weeks before the Pentagon is scheduled to conclude its withdrawal under a timeline established by President Joe Biden, would facilitate the departure of civilian staff.

Price said a “core” diplomatic staff would remain at the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy to continue their diplomatic and consular work, but declined to say how many that would include. The United States will also accelerate departure of Afghans who have previously worked with the U.S. government and have applied for asylum in the United States.

“The embassy remains open,” Price said. “This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not a wholesale withdrawal.”

But the decision marks a tacit admission that the United States is uncertain how long it can ensure the safety of its staff in a country where conditions are changing on a daily, and sometimes hourly, basis. On Thursday, Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second- and third-largest cities, were on the verge of falling to the militants.

Advertising

In April, Biden announced that he would fully withdraw military forces in keeping with a February 2020 deal the Trump administration struck with the Taliban. News of the American departure after two decades appeared to have energized the Taliban and undermined the confidence of Afghan forces as they face their adversary.

Two U.S. officials familiar with the new military deployment said the additional forces will be sent mostly to the airport as the United States relocates some diplomatic functions from the embassy compound a few miles away to the airport.

They will augment the force of approximately 650 American troops who have been in Kabul since the U.S. military effectively ended its withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

Analysts said the decision reflects an understanding of the impact a full-scale embassy withdrawal would have on the ground in Afghanistan.

“Without a diplomatic footprint, the Afghan government would suffer a major psychological blow, narratives of U.S. abandonment would strengthen, and the Taliban would score yet another victory,” said Michael Kugelman, a South Asia scholar at the Wilson Center.

“The international community should absolutely prioritize the security of its diplomats,” he said. “But let’s be clear: Its departure from Afghanistan would send a sobering signal that the world is resigned to leaving Afghans to their fate.”

Advertising

Although Price suggested that at least some of the departing diplomats would leave on commercial flights, saying that the Kabul airport remained open, the embassy has advised nonofficial U.S. citizens in Afghanistan to leave “immediately” and noted that flights are limited.

For the past several months, the Defense Department has been negotiating with Turkey over its offer to provide security for the airport after the U.S. withdrawal. Those negotiations are not yet completed, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said this week, although he expressed certainty that they would be successful.

Turkey has repeatedly said it intends to provide airport security despite Taliban advances, as long as it has the proper financial, diplomatic and logistical support from the United States. During a visit Thursday to Pakistan, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkey fully intends to staff the airport, and that Turkish troops would not be in danger, despite Taliban statements warning of attacks against them.

But the delay in finalizing an agreement has concerned all of those foreign missions remaining in Kabul, as well as the Americans.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tried to elevate Turkey’s status in NATO, and circumvent numerous disagreements with Washington over Syria, its defense purchases from Moscow, and domestic crackdowns over civil rights. In an interview Wednesday with CNN Turk, Erdogan said the situation in Afghanistan was “really, really troubling,” and offered to meet with “the person who is [the Taliban] leader.”

“Why? Because if we do not get control of things like this at a high level,” he said, “it won’t be possible to secure peace this time in Afghanistan.”

— — –

The Washington Post’s Karen DeYoung, Anne Gearan and John Hudson contributed to this report.