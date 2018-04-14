Although the attack may send a message to Syrian President Bashar Assad about future chemical use, it is unlikely to bring the wider Syrian conflict, which has killed upward of 500,000 people since 2011 and destabilized the region, closer to an end.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared victory Saturday in the largest application of military force he has ordered, as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations vowed the United States is ready to launch another strike if the Syrian government uses chemical weapons again.

“Mission Accomplished!” Trump tweeted a day after the allied assault on Syrian facilities that the United States, Britain and France say are part of a large chemical-weapons program. The phrase was the same one the last Republican president, George W. Bush, employed to his regret in 2003, when the Iraq war was far from over.

“I spoke to the president this morning, and he said, ‘If the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded,’” U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said at an emergency Security Council meeting called by Russia, the Syrian government’s most powerful ally. “When our president draws a red line, our president enforces the red line,” she added.

At the Pentagon, Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., the director of the Joint Staff, said the United States, France and Britain fired more than 100 missiles, delivering a blow to the “heart” of Syria’s chemical-weapons network. He acknowledged, however, that Syria retains “residual” capacity but gave no details about what could be left.

The Pentagon provided no immediate evidence the sites that were struck had been producing substances covered by the 2013 agreement between Russia and the United States to eliminate Syria’s chemical arms.

Chlorine, as a commercially available substance, was not included in the 2013 agreement. But the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Syria joined as part of the 2013 deal, prohibits the use of any chemical as a weapon.

For the time being, relief prevailed as the West and most of its allies expressed support for action to curtail the threat of Syria’s chemical warfare as backers of the Syrian government expressed outrage at what they considered an illegal aggression against Syria’s sovereignty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the strikes would have “a destructive effect on the entire system of international relations.”

Hundreds of Syrians poured into the streets of Damascus on Saturday, dancing and chanting in defiance of what they called the West’s failure to shake their nation’s resolve with airstrikes that jolted the capital only hours earlier.

The demonstrations in support of Assad were carried live on state TV. “We are not scared of America’s missiles. We humiliated their missiles,” said Mahmoud Ibrahim, who waved a Syrian flag. The display of national fervor later mixed with celebrations over the news that the Syrian army declared the eastern suburbs of Damascus “fully liberated” after the last group of rebels left the town of Douma.

The fall of Douma came after a punishing government offensive and a surrender deal struck with rebel groups. It also followed the purported use of chemical weapons there April 7, which activists say killed more than 40 people and led to Saturday’s airstrikes by the West.

Faysal Itani, a scholar at the Atlantic Council, said that even if the U.S.-led strikes prevented new chemical attacks, it would not change Assad’s larger strategy or halt his conventional assaults on rebel-held areas.

“If anything, the opposite is true: By setting these red lines and devising very narrow punishments for violating them, we essentially communicate to the regime what our priorities are and also our threshold for risk and level of interest in the broader Syrian war,” Itani said.

The Pentagon said more than 40 Syrian surface-to-air missiles had “no material effect” on the allied strikes, which McKenzie said hit their targets. None of the more sophisticated air defenses that Russia has positioned in Syria were employed, he said.

Pentagon officials said none of the 105 allied missiles fired were hit by Syria’s Soviet-era antimissile fire.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it appeared that nearly all the Syrian surface-to-air defenses were fired after the allied missiles hit their targets.

McKenzie described one site, the Barzah Research and Development Center, near Damascus, as a “core” facility for Syria’s chemical-weapons program. “They lost a lot of equipment. They lost a lot of material, and that’s going to have a significant effect.”

The Pentagon said the strikes resulted in few, if any, casualties.

Syria disputed even the most basic facts about the assault. Bashar Jaafari, the nation’s U.N. ambassador, told the Security Council that 110 missiles came at Syria, but that 100 were shot down. He said three civilians were injured during a strike at one site. U.S. officials said no one was hurt there.

After last weekend’s attack, some U.S. officials advocated a larger strike than the limited action Trump ordered in April 2017, also in response to suspected chemical-weapons use.

That attack involved 59 Tomahawk missiles fired from two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea. But the airfield targeted by the Pentagon resumed operations shortly after the attack and, according to Western intelligence assessments, chemical attacks resumed.

Since last year’s strike, multiple chemical attacks have been reported in opposition areas, most of them involving chlorine rather than the nerve agent sarin, as was used in 2017, suggesting the government may have adjusted its tactics.