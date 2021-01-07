As angry rioters and supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a last stand for the outgoing president Wednesday, the violence overshadowed a deadly day across the nation as the coronavirus pandemic continued its surge.

A record 3,915 people died of COVID-19 in the United States, the deadliest day of a pandemic that has claimed more than 360,000 lives across the country. A record 251,646 new coronavirus cases were reported, about 16,000 more cases than the Wednesday before, according to a Washington Post analysis. More than 132,000 are battling COVID-19, the illness that can be caused by the virus, in hospital beds.

One congressman who was on the floor of the House as Congress convened Wednesday announced hours later that he had tested positive. Early Thursday, newly sworn-in Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., said on Twitter that he was not experiencing symptoms and would not return to the House floor “until he is cleared to do so.”

Members of Congress spent hours convened during proceedings meant to count the electoral college votes of President-elect Joe Biden. Those proceedings were interrupted when hordes of rioters — many maskless — forced their way through barricades, some scaling the walls of the Capitol, in a violent day that ended with four people dead. Overnight, shaken lawmakers affirmed Biden’s win.

Craig Spencer, director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, had just walked away from receiving his second coronavirus vaccine dose when he saw news of rioters descending on the Capitol.

He said that if not for the siege on the Capitol — in addition to fatigue with news related to the pandemic — the story of the day late Wednesday might have been the record death count.

Advertising

“We’re a year into this and we set a record death toll yesterday, and it’s going to be higher sometime in the next week and higher again in the coming weeks,” he said, adding: “Unlike this massive acute onslaught of insurrection … people have just gotten used to the fact that thousands of people will die.”

He described the chaotic scene Wednesday as a “culmination.”

“With an insurrection fomented by the person in power, on the same day there was a record death toll fomented by the person in power that’s basically given up, and not talking about and not seemingly concerned with the fact that every week we see another record set,” he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted that the agency was “committed to a peaceful and orderly transition of power over the next 13 days,” and he said more than 300 meetings have been held with Biden’s transition team as the incoming administration readies to take over the response to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 5.3 million people have received at least an initial dose of a coronavirus vaccine and that nearly 17.3 million doses had been sent to states as of Wednesday morning.

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins acknowledged in an interview with The Washington Post that U.S. vaccine distribution got off to a “rocky beginning,” but he said he was “not totally surprised by that.”

“The next couple of weeks are going to be really critical to see how we can get this distribution system up and going more smoothly,” Collins said, adding: “We had this remarkable plan that [Operation] Warp Speed had put in place to have doses ready to go the very next day after the FDA approval, but that’s a lot of logistics … So maybe we shouldn’t be too shocked that it didn’t go like clockwork.”

Advertising

Rachel Levine, secretary of health for Pennsylvania and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said Thursday she anticipates that there will soon be an increase of vaccine administration.

During a call with reporters, Levine said more vaccine doses, in addition to more funding, will be critical to expediting distribution.

Steven Stack, Kentucky’s commissioner of public health, also pushed back on the idea that the vaccine rollout has so far been a “failure,” noting high expectations.

“I wish that rather than overpromising realistically what the quantities were … had we just projected realistic quantities, the public wouldn’t have seen this as a shortcoming, they would have recognized it for the incredible accomplishment it was to even have this much vaccine this fast,” Stack said on the call.

Meanwhile, health officials and experts say a variant of the coronavirus first reported in Britain is considered more transmissible and could become more common in the United States in coming weeks. There’s no evidence that the variant carries more risk of severe disease or death, and so far it’s only been detected in a small fraction of infections, but there are signs that it will spread.

Pennsylvania and Texas, announced Thursday that they had identified cases of the variant, which has shown up elsewhere in the United States. In Pennsylvania, the patient tested positive after “known international exposure.” In a statement, John Hellerstedt, Texas’s health commissioner, said the individual patient there “had no travel history,” suggesting that the variant is already circulating in Texas.