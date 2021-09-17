A U.S. drone drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, was conducted after numerous miscalculations by commanders who wrongly believed an aid worker was hauling explosives in his car, defense officials acknowledged Friday, reversing the Pentagon’s earlier adamance that the operation prevented an imminent suicide attack on U.S. forces.

The Defense Department had previously defended the Aug. 29 operation as a “righteous strike,” saying it tracked a white sedan for hours after the vehicle left a suspected Islamic State-Khorasan safe house. In fact, the driver, Zamarai Ahmadi, was a longtime aid worker for a U.S.-based group and was hauling water cans for his family, officials acknowledged.

“We now know that there was no connection between Mr. Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced, and that Mr. Ahmadi was just as innocent a victim as were the others tragically killed,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement announcing the military’s conclusions. “We apologize, and we will endeavor to learn from this horrible mistake.”

The chain of missteps ending with the missile strike came days after a suicide attack at the Kabul airport claimed the lives of at least 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, inviting a sense of urgency that may have been misplaced. It also highlights flaws in the Biden administration’s strategy for targeting threats that emerge in Afghanistan from long distance, a plan analysts have criticized as being vulnerable to inadequate intelligence and overconfidence among commanders reading ordinary behaviors as evidence of malicious intent.

The strike bookended the U.S.-led war with what has come to symbolize Western intervention in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa: Airstrikes that kill civilians, followed by initial Pentagon denials that it may have made mistakes.

“This is not the end of their obligations. They have to do their own internal investigation to figure out if any crimes were committed,” said Brian Castner, a senior crisis adviser at Amnesty International and a former Air Force bomb technician, describing international laws governing whether a strike is proportional to the threat it poses for civilians. “And there’s the obligation to families to then pay compensation afterward.”

Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, who heads U.S. Central Command and had oversight of the Afghanistan war effort as the mission came to an end last month, said Friday that officials were assessing whether anyone would be held responsible for the errant strike.

The commander who oversaw the operation, who has not been identified publicly, met the standard of “reasonable certainty” that a threat was imminent, according to one U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the military’s findings before they were announced.

Friday’s acknowledgment comes after three news organizations, including The Washington Post, published investigations of the incident that each cast doubt on the Pentagon’s claims, including whether Ahmadi carried any explosives and whether his actions implied a man who delivered meals to displaced people was secretly moonlighting as a suicidal insurgent.

But experts, including Castner, combed through videos and photos of the blast site and could not identify any evidence of a large explosion. A physicist who assessed imagery from the site for The Post estimated the explosion’s force of about 22 pounds of explosives at the high end – within the range of a Hellfire missile’s payload.

The described secondary blast, experts said, was likely the result of fuel vapors igniting.

The investigation concurred with that assessment, said the defense official who spoke ahead of Friday’s announcement, with the likeliest scenario being a fuel canister near the car that went up in flames. The Pentagon is no longer describing that reaction as an explosion.

This official said there is a remote possibility there were explosives in the car. “Personally,” the official added, “I don’t think there was.”

The Washington Post’s Karoun Demirjian and Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.

