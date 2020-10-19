WASHINGTON — The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against six Russian intelligence officers in connection with some of the world’s most damaging cyber attacks, including disruption of Ukraine’s power grid and releasing a mock ransomware virus — NotPetya — that infected computers globally, causing billions of dollars in damage.

That group, authorities say, also hacked computers supporting the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, hacked and leaked emails of individuals involved in French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign in 2017, and targeted the international and British organizations investigating the poisoning of a former Russian operative, Sergei Skripal, two years ago in Britain.

</p>

The alleged hackers are members of the same military intelligence agency — the GRU — previously charged in connection with efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. But the new indictment does not charge them with U.S. election interference, and officials said the announcement was not timed to the current political schedule.

Rather, they stand accused of what Justice Department officials say is the single most disruptive and destructive series of cyberattacks ever attributed to one group. The indictment, like others before it, are an effort, officials say, to pull the veil back on how Moscow has sought to punish or retaliate against detractors of the Russian federation — whether they are former Soviet states, European nations or the United States.

“No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously and irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented collateral damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in announcing the indictment.

One of those charged, 29-year-old Anatoliy Kovalev, was also indicted in 2018 by then-special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as part of an alleged conspiracy to hack American election systems during the 2016 presidential contest.

Advertising

Russian officials dismissed the development.

“The new allegations of cyber attacks aimed at interfering are another step to discredit Moscow,” Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told the Interfax news agency. “Such statements have never been accompanied by strong evidence — it’s all in the category of ‘highly likely.’ “

The charges read like a Top 10 list of cyberattacks and attempts, which authorities say were conducted by a team known as Unit 74455 and which cybersecurity researchers have dubbed the Sandworm Team.

In 2016, Unit 74455 worked in tandem with another GRU team, Unit 26165, to carry out the hack and leak of Democratic computers ahead of that year’s election in 2016. Unit 26165 conducted the intrusion, officials determined, while their colleagues at Unit 74455 set up a website, DC Leaks, to display hacked emails. The GRU also leaked the emails to WikiLeaks, whose disclosure drew far more attention than DC Leaks’.

Though officials said Monday’s indictment was not a specific warning to Moscow to avoid interfering in this year’s election, they said it serves as a “general” warning that such activities are not deniable.

“Americans should be confident that a vote cast for their candidate will be counted for that candidate,” Demers said.

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said charges show that “time and again, Russia has made it clear they will not abide by accepted norms and instead they intend to continue their destructive and destabilizing cyber behavior.”

Advertising

The timeline of Unit 74455’s activities dates back at least to 2015. According to the indictment, the alleged hackers unleashed wave after wave of computer attacks on Ukraine — a former Soviet state engaged in ongoing conflict with Russia and perennial target for Moscow.

In late 2015 and 2016, the alleged hackers launched computer attacks against Ukraine’s electric grid, officials said.

“These attacks turned out the lights and turned off the heat in the middle of the Eastern European winter, as the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children went dark and cold,” Demers said.

In 2017, U.S. officials said, the Russian military launched a more costly attack against Ukraine, one that quickly spread to computer systems around the world. That malware, dubbed “NotPetya,” is considered by many security experts to be the most destructive cyberattack ever unleashed. Disguised as ransomware ostensibly demanding money, NotPetya acted more like a forest fire, torching computer networks as it spread and inflicting billions of dollars in damages.

It infected computers at dozens of hospitals, doctors’ offices and medical facilities in western Pennsylvania as well as a large drugmaker and a FedEx subsidiary, which collectively suffered nearly $1 billion in losses, officials said.

One U.S. pharmaceutical firm spent more than half a billion dollars to fix the problems caused by NotPetya, officials said.

Advertising

Demers said the Russians showed “the maturity of a petulant child” in choosing to attack the 2018 Winter Olympics. That malware, dubbed “Olympic Destroyer,” deleted data from thousands of computers supporting the games, rendering them inoperable, U.S. officials said. The authors of that software tried to make it look like the work of North Korea, but U.S. investigators and computer experts have said it was Russia.

Though none of the defendants is in custody, Justice Department officials say the indictment educates the American public and the international community to Moscow’s aims, sends a message to others that “there’s no safe haven abroad,” and offers support to those who have been hurt.

“We want to stand behind the victims that have been targeted by this group,” said a department official, who was not authorized to speak on the record. “Victims should not have to face foreign governments and their intelligence services alone.”

Added the official: “It’s very important that we stand the line and contest this space as opposed to cede the ground to this type of malicious state-sponsored cyber activity.”

The other defendants charged Monday are Yuriy Andrienko, 32, Sergey Detistov, 35, Pavel Frolov, 28, Artem Ochichenko, 27, and Petr Pliskin, 32.

—