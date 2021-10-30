ROME – The Biden administration has struck a deal with European Union officials to lift some tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, resolving at this year’s Group of 20 summit a bitter trade stand-off that began under President Donald Trump three years ago.

The deal announced Saturday allows “limited volumes” of steel and aluminum products from the EU to enter the United States tariff-free, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

In return, the European Union will drop their retaliatory tariffs on American goods. The EU had been poised on Dec. 1 to boost tariffs to 50% on various U.S. products, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles and bourbon from Kentucky.

“This agreement is significant in that it will reduce costs for American manufacturers and consumers,” Raimondo said.

Biden officials have faced a difficult task in deciding how or whether to unwind Trump’s duties on foreign imports, which were panned by many economists as raising prices for American consumers but in many cases were cheered by labor groups for shielding industry groups.

Administration officials said they expect the tariff agreement to help alleviate the current supply chain issues that are currently hampering manufacturing and distribution of key goods throughout the United States. It also will help ensure that all steel entering the United States from Europe will be made entirely on the continent, according to the administration.

Advertising

It also calls on future negotiations to take “carbon intensity” levels in steel and aluminum into account in future trade talks, which Raimondo said would allow production of products that are “significantly cleaner” than steel and aluminum produced in China.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the tariff agreement removes “one of the largest bilateral irritants in the U.S.-E.U. relationship.”

Some experts said the measure is coming dispiritingly late given how long Biden has president and the high prices on many goods roiling the U.S. economy.

“I’m surprised it took this long. Trump put that on, it seemed, in a pique of anger with no obvious logic and it seemed easy to do to take it off. We’re eight, nine, months into his term of office,” said Dean Baker, a liberal economist. “It raises the prices at a time we’re having these supply chain problems.”

Raimondo this month said the tariffs “helped save American jobs in the steel and aluminum industries