The calls for a halt to the conflict came as criticism of Saudi Arabia has surged over its bombing campaign in Yemen and the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi writer.

WASHINGTON — The United States and Britain, Saudi Arabia’s biggest arms suppliers, are stepping up pressure for a cease-fire in the Yemen war, the world’s worst man-made humanitarian disaster.

The calls for a halt to the conflict — by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday night, his British counterpart, Jeremy Hunt, on Wednesday, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis starting this past weekend — came as criticism of Saudi Arabia has surged over its bombing campaign in Yemen and the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi writer.

The Saudi-led bombings have been a major cause of civilian deaths and destruction during the 3 ½ -year conflict in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country.

“It is time to end this conflict, replace conflict with compromise, and allow the Yemeni people to heal through peace and reconstruction,” Pompeo said in a statement posted on the State Department website late Tuesday.

Pompeo emphasized that the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are fighting the Saudi-led coalition, must first stop firing missiles at Saudi Arabia and its chief ally, the United Arab Emirates. But he also said, “subsequently, coalition airstrikes must cease in all populated areas in Yemen.”

While the United States has urged talks before, Pompeo’s statement was the strongest call yet by Saudi Arabia’s U.S. ally to stop the fighting in Yemen, where previous attempts at cease-fires have collapsed.

The push comes as relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States have cooled in the month since Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who lived in Virginia, was killed in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate by a team of Saudi operatives. The operatives had close ties to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, architect of the Yemen war and a key Trump administration ally in isolating Iran.

On Wednesday, in Turkey’s first official account of what happened to Khashoggi inside the consulate, the Istanbul chief prosecutor said he had been immediately strangled and his body dismembered and destroyed.

Already troubled by the Yemen war and angered by Khashoggi’s killing, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been calling on the Trump administration to penalize Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, five Republican senators asked President Donald Trump to cut off civilian nuclear talks with the Saudis in a letter reported by NBC News.

The administration’s Yemen cease-fire proposal appeared aimed, at least in part, at heading off congressional fury and preserving the Saudi relationship.

“This is clearly something that’s driven by events that the U.S. government wants to get out in front of,” said Michael Knights, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Whether the calls by the United States and Britain will be backed by stronger action to pressure the Saudis and other combatants in the conflict was not clear.

The Saudi leadership has denied responsibility for Khashoggi’s killing in explanations that have changed several times since he disappeared Oct. 2. Trump has described the monarchy’s explanations as the world’s “worst cover-up.”

But Trump also does not want to alienate Saudi Arabia, the biggest foreign customer of the U.S. defense industry and a critical ally in his escalating efforts to isolate Iran, including a ban on Iranian oil sales that takes effect in less than a week.

Robert Palladino, a State Department spokesman, said Wednesday that the call for a cease-fire was “unrelated” to questions over Khashoggi’s death and that Pompeo’s statement was consistent with past efforts to resolve the war.

But Middle East experts said the pressure for a cease-fire and the credibility crisis Crown Prince Mohammed is facing over Khashoggi’s death were no coincidence.

“One of the key things that makes diplomacy work is leverage,” said Dennis Ross, a former diplomat who worked for Republican and Democratic administrations, “and Pompeo has some leverage with the Saudis now that he didn’t have before.”

Trump administration officials have been trying for more than a year to get Saudi Arabia to lift an embargo against Qatar, a Gulf neighbor that hosts the largest U.S. air base in the Middle East, and to do something to end the war in Yemen, which by many accounts is a stalemated disaster.

The war has killed at least 10,000 people, although the United Nations stopped updating the toll two years ago. Repeated efforts by U.N. diplomats to broker peace talks have failed.

Hunt, Britain’s foreign secretary, told the BBC that Pompeo’s call for a cease-fire was “an extremely welcome announcement.”

The unified U.S. and British comments on Yemen signaled an intensifying and coordinated messaging campaign by the Trump administration and its allies that started in earnest with a speech by Mattis at a security conference in Bahrain on Saturday.

In his strongest language to date, Mattis called for an end to the conflict in Yemen and urged support for a U.N.-led diplomatic effort. “The tragedy of Yemen worsens by the day,” said Mattis, who also met privately with the Saudi foreign minister, Adel al-Jubeir. “Now is the time to move forward on stopping this war.”

Mattis reinforced that message Tuesday at the U.S. Institute of Peace, a Washington research group.

“We have got to move toward a peace effort here, and we can’t say we are going to do it some time in the future,” Mattis said. “We need to be doing this in the next 30 days.”