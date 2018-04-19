EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The University of Southern Indiana has named its provost to be its next president.

The Evansville school’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Ronald Rochon will become its fourth president on July 1, succeeding Linda Bennett, who’s retiring.

Rochon had been the No. 2 official at Southern Indiana as provost since 2010.

Before that, he was dean of the School of Education and associate vice president for teacher education at Buffalo State University in New York.

The school says a search committee and the Board of Trustees conducted a national search for the position, which drew more than 90 candidates.