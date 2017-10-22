MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota has named a longtime faculty member as the new dean of the medical school.

University President Eric Kaler on Friday named Dr. Jakub Tolar to the top medical school post. His appointment needs approval from the Board of Regents.

Tolar replaces Dr. Brooks Jackson, who held the job for three years. Jackson announced Monday he is leaving for a similar job at the University of Iowa.

Tolar originally is from the Czech Republic and has been on the faculty at the University of Minnesota for 25 years. The Star Tribune reports Tolar was most recently executive vice dean of the medical school and director of the university’s Stem Cell Institute.

Kaler also named Tolar interim vice president for health sciences. Jackson held both positions at the university.