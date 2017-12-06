ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan plans to close its student union building for about 20 months as part of an $85.2 million renovation project.

The Ann Arbor News reports plans call for the Michigan Union , which houses offices, meeting space and restaurants, to close in May. University Unions staff met with student organizations this week to provide an update on alternate meeting space during the work.

University Unions and Auxiliary Services Director Susan Pile said: “Navigating campus without the Michigan Union is going to be a challenge for the campus as a whole.”

Closing the building down means that the offices of a number of registered student organizations, as well as university administrative offices, will need to relocate.

