CHICAGO (AP) — New data from the University of Illinois’ expanded background-checks policy show that the school withdrew 35 job offers across three campuses last year.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the data was shared with trustees Wednesday. The 2017 number is triple the number from the previous year but encompassed just 0.3 percent of total checks conducted. According to the university, most were for civil-service or other jobs and only one was for an academic-professional position.

The expanded policy was approved in 2015 after strong opposition from faculty. It covered all new employees for the first time. The university previously did background checks for sensitive positions, such as working with children, at a hospital or handling money.

The university conducted about 11,700 checks for the program’s second full year.

