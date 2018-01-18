CHICAGO (AP) — University of Illinois trustees have voted to freeze the school’s base tuition for incoming, in-state freshmen for a fourth consecutive year.

University President Timothy Killeen made the recommendation to the board of trustees in an effort to stop an exodus of Illinois high school graduates to colleges in other states. The board voted Thursday, approving the freeze for the university system’s three campuses.

Illinois residents will pay $12,036 a year at Urbana-Champaign, $10,584 at Chicago and $9,405 in Springfield. Those numbers do not include required fees or room and board.

The four-year freeze matches the longest consecutive freeze since a four-year stretch from 1974-1977.

Officials say tuition will increase for some graduate and professional programs in Urbana-Champaign and Chicago but remain unchanged in Springfield.