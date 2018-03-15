URBANA, Ill. (AP) — University of Illinois trustees have voted to increase student health insurance premiums for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The Thursday approval means premiums will go up about 15 percent for Urbana-Champaign campus students based on more claims over the last year. Undergraduate students on that campus will now pay $455 per semester and graduate students will pay $582.

Springfield campus students will see a 3 percent increase and pay $530 a semester. Rates won’t change for Chicago campus students. They’ll continue to pay $570 a semester.

The health insurance provided by United Healthcare is optional. School officials tell The (Champaign) News-Gazette that the Urbana-Champaign campus saw a 26 percent increase in student claims for outpatient visits, prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health services. They say the insurer paid $1.06 for every $1 collected in premiums.