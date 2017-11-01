SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois has signed a research partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem .
U of I President Timothy Killeen signed the pact Tuesday during Gov. Bruce Rauner’s trip to Israel this week. Rauner says the collaboration will boost Illinois’ economy.
Officials say Hebrew University has more than 100 research centers and 7,000 patents to its credit. They say like the U of I, it’s routinely ranked among the top universities globally.
Killeen says Hebrew University is “a global leader in producing the workforce and innovation of tomorrow through world-class programs.”
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path VIEW
Asher Cohen is Hebrew University president. He says the school is trying to “establish internationalization,” expand student-exchange programs and advance large-scale research.