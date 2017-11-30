CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois has expanded its guaranteed admission program with City Colleges of Chicago .
U of I President Tim Killeen announced Thursday that eligible City Colleges alumni will be guaranteed admission at any of the three campuses of the state’s flagship university.
The U of I and the seven campuses of City Colleges combined educate more than 80,000 students a year.
The agreement guarantees U of I admission to any City Colleges student who meets the requirements of the desired campus and completes the necessary community college credits.
Killeen also announced a pilot scholarship program. City Colleges transfers will be able to compete for five $2,500-a-year scholarships for up to two years.
Killeen says he hopes to eventually add five scholarships.