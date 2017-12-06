CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois is announcing plans to build a new soccer and track and field complex on campus.

In a news release, Athletic Director Josh Whitman says the complex will be called Demirjain Park in honor of a family that donated $7 million to help pay for it all.

The centerpiece of the park will be a stadium that will house team facilities for women’s soccer, men’s and women’s track and field.

The release says the soccer fields will be completed in time for the 2019 season. The stadium will be open for the 2021 track and field season and in time for the university to host the 2021 Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The project must be approved by the UI Board of Trustees.