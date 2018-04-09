CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Chicago is countersuing a benefactor that pledged a $100 million donation but wants to void the commitment.
The Thomas L. Pearson and The Pearson Family Foundation has asked a federal court in Oklahoma to void the deal and recoup the nearly $23 million already given to the university to establish The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts.
The foundation claims the university failed to live up to its promises.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the university made court filings last week to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the Pearsons can’t prove the university violated any specific grant agreement obligations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
The university also filed a countersuit against the Pearsons for failing to pay the latest donation installment.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com