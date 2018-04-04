CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a University of Chicago police officer has shot and wounded a person while responding to a call about a burglary in progress.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The University of Chicago says in a statement that the officer became “involved in a confrontation with a male individual” and that led to the officer discharging his weapon. Chicago police say the person was shot in the shoulder area and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The school says the Chicago Police Department will investigate the shooting and the school’s Department of Safety and Security will conduct an administrative investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.