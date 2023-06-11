The International Atomic Energy Agency needs access to an area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to ensure its safety after the destruction of a nearby dam threatened the facility’s water supply, officials from the watchdog group said Sunday.

The director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said in a statement that experts must clarify the reason for a “significant discrepancy” between different measurements of the height of the reservoir that supplies water to cool the plant’s six reactors. The plant reported this weekend that the water levels were stable, even though water levels elsewhere have continued to drop rapidly after the dam’s destruction Tuesday.

“It is possible that this discrepancy in the measured levels is caused by an isolated body of water separated from the larger body of the reservoir,” he said. “But we will only be able to know when we gain access.”

Grossi is scheduled to travel to the plant — Europe’s largest nuclear facility — in the coming days and will also visit Kyiv, Ukraine, the agency said.

The plant is upriver of the Kakhovka dam, which collapsed last week, inundating communities on both sides of the Dnieper River, where Ukrainian forces hold the west bank and Russian troops hold the east. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of being behind the dam’s destruction. U.S. intelligence analysts, however, suspect that Russia was responsible but do not have conclusive evidence.

Officials from Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company have said there was no immediate risk of a meltdown, despite the diminished water levels in the reservoir. The plant was designed with a backup cooling pond to withstand the dam’s destruction and the draining of the reservoir.

All six reactors are now in “cold shutdown” — a state in which electricity is no longer generated— after the final reactor was switched over Thursday. Even so, water is still needed to cool the reactors as well as stores of spent fuel.

The plant has been a major source of concern because of its location along the front lines. It has been occupied by Russian forces since the war’s early stages but is being operated by Ukrainian workers.