BEIJING — The British government said Tuesday it is “extremely concerned” by the disappearance of an employee in its Hong Kong consulate who was reportedly detained while returning from a trip to mainland China, in a case that threatens to further strain relations between Beijing and the West.

Simon Cheng, 28, a trade and investment officer at the consulate, planned to attend a technology conference in the border city of Shenzhen on Aug. 8 and return to Hong Kong the same day by high-speed train, his girlfriend told Hong Kong news website HK01.com.

Cheng fell out of contact as he tried to pass through Chinese immigration that evening and has since been detained in the mainland for unknown reasons, she said, citing information she received from Hong Kong immigration officials. A friend of Cheng’s who is in touch with his family confirmed to The Washington Post that Cheng has not been home since that date.

The disappearance adds another irritant to the tense relationship between China and the West, which has deteriorated due to numerous disputes, not least the increasingly bitter trade spat with the United States.

Beijing has accused Washington and London of fomenting protests that have convulsed Hong Kong over the summer. Canada has criticized China for holding two of its citizens, including a former diplomat, as political hostages in retaliation for the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, an executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei who is wanted in the United States in connection with alleged Iran sanctions violations.

There is no indication that Cheng, a Hong Kong permanent resident, was traveling under a British diplomatic passport when he vanished. Cheng’s public social-media profiles show that he began working at the consulate in December 2017 after receiving a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

“We are extremely concerned by reports that a member of our team has been detained returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen,” a British Foreign Office spokesperson said Tuesday. “We are providing support to his family and seeking further information from authorities in Guangdong Province and Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong’s Immigration Department said Tuesday that it was assisting the missing man’s family and had been in touch with mainland-based Hong Kong officials about the case.

Meanwhile, at a regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang denied knowledge of the incident.

Tommy Cheung, a former student leader and a friend of Cheng’s, said he is aware of other Hong Kong individuals detained in recent weeks in the mainland. The family decided to make the case public as they were distraught by his continued disappearance.

Cheng wrote “Passing through” and “pray for me” to his girlfriend as he approached Chinese immigration at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station in Hong Kong, according to HK01, citing screenshots provided by his girlfriend. Under an arrangement between Hong Kong and mainland authorities, cross-border travelers pass through immigration inside the West Kowloon terminus.

Kerry Brown, a former British diplomat who heads the Lau China Institute at King’s College London, said Cheng appeared to be a local hire who was not covered under the Geneva Conventions and therefore more vulnerable than diplomats posted overseas.

“Far too frequently those who work in this situation are regarded by the Chinese as having divided loyalties. They are the ones who have pressure put on them, as pawns in a game,” Brown said.

China could be sending a message to London, he added. “It’s a soft way of not doing a more extreme thing of expelling diplomats.”

Details of Cheng’s disappearance emerged as political tensions continued to simmer in Hong Kong following another huge street march over the weekend.

A proposal to allow certain suspects to be extradited from Hong Kong to face trial in mainland China’s Communist Party-controlled courts triggered weeks of demonstrations in the city, where many saw the now-shelved plan as a ploy by local leaders, acting in concert with Beijing, to erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and comparative freedoms.

Hong Kong is governed under a “one country, two systems” arrangement within China, under which the territory is supposed to enjoy a high degree of autonomy for 50 years following its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

Activists say there have been growing signs of Beijing’s encroaching influence over Hong Kong, including tightening electoral restrictions, the expulsion of a foreign journalist, abduction of dissidents off Hong Kong’s streets, and the controversial opening of the train station where Cheng disappeared.

Arrangements at the station, which opened in September, allow for mainland police to operate and enforce mainland law within the terminus – the first time such measures have been permitted in Hong Kong. A report by state news agency Xinhua last year said that any traveler entering or leaving the station would be considered to be in the mainland and subject to Chinese law.

After demonstrators took to the streets again over the weekend, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledged Tuesday to hold talks with people from across the political spectrum but didn’t appear to budge on demonstrators’ key demands, including full withdrawal of the extradition bill and an independent investigation into police conduct.

For weeks, China’s government has framed the protests as a “color revolution” instigated by the United States and Britain. China publicized the personal details and photo of an American diplomat based in Hong Kong this month, in an apparent effort to portray her as a hostile intelligence officer, drawing rebuke from the State Department.

Tensions have been particularly high at the border where a river separates Shenzhen from Hong Kong.

In recent weeks, Chinese immigration authorities have demanded that travelers unlock their smartphones to show their message records and photo albums for inspection. Foreign journalists have also come under heightened scrutiny.

The Washington Post’s Shibani Mahtani contributed to this article.