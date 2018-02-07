PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Texting “I love lobsters” just got easier.

Maine Independent Sen. Angus King says a long-overdue lobster emoji is coming to smartphones, and it is cause for celebration. King tweeted thanks to The Unicode Consortium for “recognizing the impact of this critical crustacean, in Maine and across the country.”

Unicode said Wednesday the lobster emoji was among more than 150 picked to be added in the next round of emojis. Others include a bagel, a pirate flag and a mango. Unicode is a nonprofit organization that promotes consistency in computer coding.

King signed his tweet with an emoji for a cow followed by another for a crown.