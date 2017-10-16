HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — There are two more people entering the field vying to succeed Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta in 2019.

Former state Agriculture Secretary Dennis Wolff will seek the Democratic Party’s nomination, and U.S. Army veteran Andrew Lewis will seek the Republican nomination.

The 66-year-old Wolff is also a fifth-generation dairy farmer in Columbia County and served on the World Trade Organization’s agriculture technical committee. The 30-year-old Lewis helps run a family construction services firm in Dauphin County and ran unsuccessfully for state Senate last year.

Barletta isn’t running for a fifth term in the U.S. House, and instead is running for the GOP’s nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in next year’s election.

The 11th District stretches from Shippensburg in southcentral Pennsylvania some 140 miles to rural northeastern Pennsylvania.