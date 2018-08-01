OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Police in the Maryland suburbs of Washington say an officer shot and killed a suspect in a fatal shooting at a liquor store.

Prince George’s County police say on Twitter that the armed suspect killed someone about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the store in Oxon Hill. Police say that as the homicide suspect left the store, he encountered officers responding to the scene. The Twitter posts say an officer shouted commands to the suspect, who was still armed and running toward the officer. The officer fired his weapon and killed the suspect, whose identity wasn’t immediately released.

Police say they found the suspect’s gun next to him and they tweeted a photo of a firearm on the ground.