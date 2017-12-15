HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor has bestowed a key to the city on longtime resident and Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.

The Hattiesburg American reports Mayor Toby Barker recognized the 30-year-old Dozier with a proclamation and the top honor Thursday.

Dozier is a former star for the University of Southern Mississippi and helped the Golden Eagles get to its only College World Series in 2009. Originally from Fulton, Mississippi, he made Hattiesburg his permanent home after college.

He’s played six seasons with the Twins and was awarded his first career Gold Glove in November.

Barker praised Dozier’s accomplishments and character, saying “when Brian Dozier’s name comes up in a headline, it’s always going to be for something good.”

Dozier himself credited his “phenomenal” teammates at Southern Miss for his success.

___

Information from: The Hattiesburg American, http://www.hattiesburgamerican.com