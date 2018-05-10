MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities drug dealer described by authorities as one of the biggest methamphetamine traffickers in the state has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Star Tribune reports that 24-year-old Alejandro Llamas-Delgado, of Brooklyn Center, was convicted of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine and cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Hollenhorst said in a statement that Llamas-Delgado’s arrest and conviction played a significant role in disrupting a major drug trafficking organization.

Prosecutors say Llamas-Delgado led and operated a drug trafficking network that transported meth and cocaine from Texas and California to Minnesota from 2014 to 2017.

